Simmons (knee) is inactive for the team's Week 16 matchup against the Saints, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Simmons' status came into question late in the week, when he was listed as questionable Friday. The team has been careful with its first-round rookie in his return from an ACL injury and will need him at full strength for a pivotal Week 17 matchup against the Texans. Matt Dickerson likely will see an increase in playing time in Simmons' absence.