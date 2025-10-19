Simmons has been downgraded to out after leaving Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Simmons will not return to Sunday's game against New England as he tweaked his hamstring tackling Rhamondre Stevenson during the first quarter. The three-time Pro Bowler has started and played in every game this season, but was dealing with an ankle injury before last week's game against Las Vegas.