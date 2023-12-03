Simmons (knee) is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The defensive end went down earlier in the game and walked slowly to the sideline before returning, per BBen Arthur of FoxSports.com. Simmons recorded two tackles before exiting. The two-time All-Pro has 44 tackles, including 5.5 sacks, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2023.