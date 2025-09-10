Simmons finished Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Broncos with four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Simmons made his biggest play of the day in the second quarter, when he strip-sacked Bo Nix to give the Titans the ball in Broncos territory, leading to a Joey Slye 33-yard field goal eight plays later. However, Simmons made a costly error late in the fourth quarter, when he was flagged for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty after shoving Marvin Mims to the ground after the whistle blew, which gave the Broncos a fresh set of downs. Simmons has logged at least 5.0 sacks in each of the past four seasons and has anchored the Titans' defensive line since being drafted by the organization in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.