Simmons posted 10 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Titans' 12-7 loss to the Giants in Week 3.

Simmons led the Titans in combined tackles with two going for a loss, including a seven-yard sack on Jameis Winston early in the second quarter that forced the Giants to punt on the next play. Simmons is up to 20 combined tackles through three regular-season games, which leads all defensive linemen in the NFL and is fourth-most on the Titans. He's recorded a sack in back-to-back games, but he'll have his hands full in a Week 4 road tilt against Lamar Jackson, former Titans running back Derrick Henry and the Ravens.