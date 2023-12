Simmons (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Simmons will not return this season, as the Titans have been eliminated from playoff contention. The two-time Pro Bowler finishes his fifth NFL season with 5.5 sacks among his 44 tackles (30 solo). Simmons also had one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.