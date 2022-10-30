Simmons (ankle) was listed as active ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.
Simmons popped up with an ankle injury on Tennessee's injury report Wednesday and was deemed questionable heading into this contest. However, the defensive end appears healthy enough to suit up against the Texans, and he should have a strong opportunity to increase his sack total of 4.5 from the first six games of the season.
