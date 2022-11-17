Simmons (ankle) is expected to play Thursday against the Packers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Simmons was unable to suit up in Week 10 against the Broncos, and he still hadn't practiced with the team as recently as Wednesday, but the fourth-year-pro should be active Thursday. The return of the Pro-Bowl defensive tackle will certainly be a boon for the Titans' defense, as they look to earn a victory against the Packers.
More News
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Deemed questionable for Thursday•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Won't play Week 10•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Non-participant Wednesday•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Available against Kansas City•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Questionable for Sunday night•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Non-participant Wednesday•