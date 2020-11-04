Simmons (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Simmons has carried a hefty burden this season, handling at least 85 percent of the defensive workload in four straight games. He recorded 18 tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup in that stretch. It's concerning that he wasn't able to practice at all Wednesday, but he has two more days to get onto the field and have a chance to play Sunday versus the Bears.
