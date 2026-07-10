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Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Snap count could decline in 2026

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Titans plan to reduce Simmons' (elbow) workload in 2026 to keep him fresh for high-leverage situations, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Coach Robert Saleh said during minicamp in June that Tennessee wants Simmons rested for crucial third downs and two-minute situations. Fewer snaps could slightly lower Simmons' tackle volume, but Saleh's aggressive scheme should also create more opportunities for disruption. Simmons totaled a career-high 11.0 sacks last season while earning All-Pro honors, and he's fresh off signing a three-year, $105.8 million contract extension. Considering his talent level, a planned rotation shouldn't significantly damage Simmons' IDP ceiling.

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