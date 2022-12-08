Simmons (ankle) did not participate in practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Simmons has dealt with an ankle injury that's kept him in and out of practice and questionable to play heading into each of the last three games. However, he's ultimately been ruled active for each of these contests, so his absence from practice shouldn't be overly concerning for his availability Sunday versus Jacksonville. Simmons will now have one more opportunity to increase his activity before the Titans' have to assign him an official game status on Friday's final injury report.