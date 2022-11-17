Simmons (ankle) has been ruled active for Thursday's game against the Packers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Simmons missed last week's win over the Broncos and did not practice ahead of this Week 11 contest while dealing with an ankle injury. Nevertheless, the defensive end will be available to play during Thursday Night Football, and he'll serve an important role in Tennessee's banged-up pass-rushing corps.