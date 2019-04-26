Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Titans select in first round
The Titans selected Simmons (knee) in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 19th overall.
That Simmons tore his ACL in mid-February and still went in the top 20 tells you the kind of talent he possesses. He probably wasn't a prospect on the level of fellow former Mississippi State star Fletcher Cox, but the distance between them could be less than one might assume, and in any case Simmons' skill set should afford similar playcalling possibilities. At 6-foot-4, 301 pounds, Simmons posted consecutive 60-tackle seasons over the last two years while totaling 29 tackles for loss over that span. Simmons was blocked from the combine due to an incident in March of 2016, his senior year of high school, where he punched a woman multiple times in a skirmish additionally involving his sister. Whatever concerns resulting from that incident are ones the TItans are evidently comfortable with, and they'll in any case hope that his knee cooperates so that he can return to the productivity he showed beforehand. Whether Simmons can contribute in 2019 remains up in the air.
