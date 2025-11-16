Simmons, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Texans due to a hamstring issue, is expected to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Simmons missed each of Tennessee's past two games while tending to a hamstring injury. The Titans were on bye last week, and Simmons was able to log a DNP/LP/LP practice progression this week. That apparently has him geared up to play versus Houston on Sunday. If that's the case, it will be a big boost to Tennessee's pass rush, as Simmons has 4.5 sacks in the seven games he's played so far this season.