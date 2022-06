Simmons was "unavailable" to participate in minicamp Tuesday according to head coach Mike Vrabel, John Glennon of SI.com reports.

Simmons was seen on a bike at one point, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. After a breakout season that earned Simmons All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors there is speculation this is contract related, but currently the reason for his unavailability is being kept quiet. Simmons had the fifth-year of his rookie deal exercised by the Titans in late April.