Simmons (illness) won't be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list for Tuesday's game versus the Bills, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Simmons hasn't cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols and will sit out of the rare Tuesday night outing. Either Matt Dickerson or Larrell Murchison is expected to start at defensive end in Simmons' place, but both are expected to have a role on defense regardless.