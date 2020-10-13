Simmons (illness) won't be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list for Tuesday's game versus the Bills, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Simmons hasn't cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols and will sit out of the rare Tuesday night outing. Either Matt Dickerson or Larrell Murchison is expected to start at defensive end in Simmons' place, but both are expected to have a role on defense regardless.
More News
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Disruptive in Week 3•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Down 10 pounds•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Flashes promise in rookie season•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Practices without limitations•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Ruled out for Week 16•