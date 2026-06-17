Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Undergoes elbow surgery

Simmons confirmed he underwent an elbow procedure during the offseason, Easton Freeze of AtoZSports.com reports.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday that Simmons is "dealing with a couple of things," when asked about the defensive tackle's health, leaving his timeline for a return uncertain. Despite dealing with an elbow issue during the 2025 season, Simmons was still incredibly productive, posting 67 total tackles, including 11.0 sacks, three passes defensed and three forced fumbles across 15 contests. Once fully healthy, he's expected to remain one of the NFL's most dominant interior defensive linemen.