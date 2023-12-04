Simmons will likely be out a few weeks after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Colts, according to head coach Mike Vrabel, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Simmons underwent an MRI on Monday, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, before it was determined the Mississippi State product was likely looking at a multi-week absence. The absence of the two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman will certainly be a blow to the Titans, for however long he ends up being out.