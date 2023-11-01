Simmons (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game at the Steelers.

Despite being limited at practice all week, Simmons looks to be a full go for Week 9. He's on pace for the first double-digit sack season of his career, and he figures to see a healthy number of chances to rush the passer Thursday against a Pittsburgh team that has attempted to throw the ball on 60.5 percent of its offensive snaps in 2023.