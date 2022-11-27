Simmons (ankle) is active against the Bengals on Sunday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Simmons has been dealing with a lingering ankle issue that has kept him on the injury report for the past month, and also forced him to miss Week 10 against the Broncos. However, he's feeling good enough to suit up Sunday, which is good news for the Titans' defense.
