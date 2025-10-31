default-cbs-image
Simmons (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The 2019 first-round pick from Mississippi State is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury sustained in the Week 7 loss to the Patriots. While Simmons remains sidelined Sunday, expect C.J. Ravenell to have an expanded role on Tennessee's defensive line.

