Simmons (knee) is out for Sunday's game versus the Texans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Simmons will sit out his second straight game Sunday due to a knee injury he sustained in Week 13 versus the Colts. With Teair Tart (personal) also out and Denico Autry (knee) questionable, Tennessee will be worn quite thin on their defensive line in Week 15.