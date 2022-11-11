Simmons (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Simmons has been dealing with an ankle injury since Tennessee's Week 7 win against Indianapolis. The 25-year-old still suited up for the team's last two games, collecting six tackles, one sack and one pass defended over 107 defensive snaps. However, it appears this injury has gotten worse, and his next chance to play will come Week 11 against Green Bay on Thursday Night Football. In Simmons' absence, expect Mario Edwards to step up into a starting role opposite defensive end DeMarcus Walker in Sunday's game versus Denver.