Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Won't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simmons (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The 28-year-old has not returned to practice since sustaining a hamstring injury in the Titans' Week 7 loss to the Patriots. He likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday in order to have a chance at playing in Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.
More News
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Out for Week 8•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Labeled as week-to-week•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Ruled out the rest of the game•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Cleared to play Las Vegas•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Upgrades to limited session•