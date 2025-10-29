default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Simmons (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The 28-year-old has not returned to practice since sustaining a hamstring injury in the Titans' Week 7 loss to the Patriots. He likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday in order to have a chance at playing in Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

More News