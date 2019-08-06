McNichols was listed as the team's fourth-string running back on the Titans' first unofficial depth chart, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

It was unsurprising to see McNichols listed behind both Derrick Henry (calf) and Dion Lewis. However, he also remained behind David Fluellen (ankle). That said, if he can keep his roster spot over intriguing rookie Alex Barnes, McNichols could be a factor catching passes out of the backfield if Dion Lewis were to develop any type of injury.