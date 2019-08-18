Titans' Jeremy McNichols: Contributes in passing game
McNichols ran for 13 yards on six attempts, adding three receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots.
The former Boise State Bronco continues to pop in the preseason, supplying one of Tennessee's two receiving touchdowns Saturday after leading the team in rushing in the opener against Philadelphia. He was listed as the Titans' fourth-string running back on the initial unofficial depth chart, but could conceivably elevate over David Fluellen with continued production against the Steelers and Bears in the third and fourth preseason installments.

