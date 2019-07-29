Coach Mike Vrabel said he's excited about McNichols, who is getting extra practice reps while Derrick Henry recovers from a foot injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Despite the strong performance early in training camp, Erik Bacharach of The Nashville Tennessean reports that McNichols likely is competing with Alex Barnes and Dalyn Dawkins for the No. 4 running back job. Henry isn't believed to be dealing with a serious injury, and his returning backups from last season have value in the passing game (Dion Lewis) or special teams (David Fluellen). With Fluellen getting a look at fullback, the winner between McNichols, Barnes and Dawkins may actually be the third option for carries.