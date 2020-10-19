McNichols rushed the ball five times for 51 yards in Week 6 against the Texans. He also added two receptions for 11 yards.

With Darrynton Evans (hamstring) on injured reserve, McNichols had the opportunity to work as the change of pace back for Derrick Henry. He was effective in the role, breaking free for gains of 20 and 10 yards to help keep the offense moving. Though he won't have any value without a forced absence for Henry, McNichols is the clear second-string running back in Tennessee for the time being.