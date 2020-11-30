McNichols carried the ball eight times for 20 yards in Week 12 against the Colts.
McNichols saw the relatively high workload as the Titans maintained a three-touchdown lead for the entire second half. While the game was competitive however, Derrick Henry dominated the backfield and logged 17 carries in the first half. McNichols continues to share backup running back duties with D'Onta Foreman.
