The Titans promoted McNichols from their practice squad Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Tennessee has called up McNichols from the practice squad both of the past two weeks, with the fourth-year back handling a limited role behind starter Derrick Henry in wins over the Broncos and Jaguars. The Titans' decision to bring him back ahead of Sunday's game in Minnesota implies some level of concern about the status of rookie Darrynton Evans, who has yet to make his NFL debut due to a hamstring injury. Once healthy, Evans is expected to replace McNichols as Tennessee's top change-of-pace back.