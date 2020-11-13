McNichols carried the ball three times for 26 yards in Week 10 against the Colts. He added one reception for eight yards.

McNichols didn't record a touch until the fourth quarter, when he worked as the primary back with the Titans down 34-17. He was productive with his limited opportunity, ripping off a run of 16 yards to get Tennessee into Colts territory. Despite the limited work, McNichols logged 17 offensive snaps, second in the team's backfield behind Derrick Henry.