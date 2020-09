McNichols was promoted to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Rookie third-rounder Darrynton Evans (hamstring) has been ruled out for a second straight game, so McNichols was brought back up. McNichols logged 13 snaps in the season opener but couldn't reel in his only target, and a similar role should be expected in Week 2 versus the Jaguars.