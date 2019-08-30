Titans' Jeremy McNichols: Limited in preseason finale
McNichols carried the ball three times for eight yards in the team's preseason finale against the Bears on Thursday. He was targeted once but did not haul in the pass.
McNichols started the game but took part in only three offensive possessions. He did little with his opportunities, but has showcased his ability both on the ground and as a receiver throughout the preseason. McNichols is competing with Dalyn Dawkins and rookie Alex Barnes for the team's fourth running back role.
