McNichols rushed the ball nine times for 28 yards in Week 5 against the Bills. He also added one reception for three yards.

McNichols got the opportunity to work as the Titans' change-of- pace back after Darrynton Evans exited the contest early on with a hamstring injury. He didn't do all that much with that opportunity, as he averaged only 3.1 yards per carry, with his longest rush of the day going to seven yards. Depending on the severity of Evans' injury, McNichols could be the running back to keep an eye on should Derrick Henry miss any game action.