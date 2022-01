McNichols rushed the ball twice for 14 yards in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Dolphins.

McNichols was the third back in Tennessee's rotation as he took the field for only six offensive snaps. His playing time could tick up in different game script given that his primary role for the team comes from work as a receiver out of the backfield. However, that may not come in Week 18 as the Titans should be favored in a matchup at Houston.