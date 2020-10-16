McNichols (ribs) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing fully Friday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
With Darrynton Evans (hamstring) on IR, McNichols is now slated to serve in a change-of-pace role behind top back Derrick Henry. It's a playing context that gives McNichols a modest degree of fantasy utility in deeper formats or for managers scrambling for a bye-week plug-in.
