McNichols carried the ball two times for 10 yards in Week 9 against the Bears.
McNichols was out-touched by D'Onta Foreman, though he still finished second in snaps among players out of the backfield. Both McNichols and Foreman could see their role decreased when Darrynton Evans (hamstring) is able to be activated from injured reserve.
More News
-
Titans' Jeremy McNichols: Shows burst in Week 8•
-
Titans' Jeremy McNichols: Effective as change of pace•
-
Titans' Jeremy McNichols: Removed from injury report•
-
Titans' Jeremy McNichols: Upgrades to limited activity•
-
Titans' Jeremy McNichols: Tagged as DNP on practice estimate•
-
Titans' Jeremy McNichols: Logs 10 touches•