McNichols rushed the ball the ball two times for two yards and a touchdown in Week 13 against the Browns. He added three receptions for 15 yards.

McNichols didn't touch the ball until late in the fourth quarter with the Titans down 20 points. He helped move the ball down the field with receptions of four and eight yards and ultimately capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run. McNichols remains the likeliest candidate to see the majority of work out of the backfield if Derrick Henry were to be sidelined.