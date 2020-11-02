McNichols carried the ball four times for 49 yards in Week 8 against the Bengals.

McNichols continued to work as the backup to Derrick Henry, logging 22 offensive snaps. He broke off two long runs of 17 and 16 yards, providing some explosive efforts in relief of Henry. While McNichols won't see enough volume to be viable, he should continue to work as an effective change-of-pace back in Week 9 against Chicago.