McNichols (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday' walkthrough practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

McNichols was banged up leading up to Monday's matchup against the Bills and appeared to aggravate the injury quickly in the contest. It's unclear how long he may be sidelined, but he'll need to return to some capacity of practice in the coming days to have any chance to suit in Week 7 against the Chiefs.