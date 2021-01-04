McNichols did not log a stat in Week 17 against the Texans. He closed the regular season with 47 rushes for 204 yards and a touchdown on the ground to go along with 12 receptions for 55 yards.

McNichols worked as the backup to Derrick Henry for much of the season. He had flashes of production, highlighted by games with 51 and 49 rushing yards. However, due to Henry's dominance, McNichols was regularly relegated to little or no action on offense. McNichols remains under contract with the Titans through the end of the 2021 season, and will likely fight for the backup role once again.