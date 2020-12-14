McNichols carried the ball 11 times for nine yards in Week 14 against the Jaguars. He added one reception for one yard.

McNichols earned a season-high 11 rushes, though all but one of them came in the fourth quarter with the team up by multiple scores. He also wasn't particularly effective with the opportunity, as his highlight runs went for six and four yards. McNichols has emerged as the clear backup to Derrick Henry in the Titans' backfield.