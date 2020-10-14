McNichols (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
McNichols didn't show any signs of injury during Tuesday's win over the Bills, and he was actually leaned on during the final drive, carrying four times for eight yards to help the Titans' run out the clock. However, if the Titans had practiced Wednesday, McNichols wouldn't have been available. If McNichols is able to shake off this injury during the practice week, he could handle the change-of-pace role Sunday against the Texans, as rookie Darrynton Evans (hamstring) was also listed as DNP on Wednesday.