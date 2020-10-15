McNichols (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
McNichols' ability to take a step forward from no activity on Wednesday's estimated practice report suggests he's trending in the right direction for Sunday's game against the Texans. Perhaps more importantly for McNichols' fantasy outlook, fellow running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring) landed on injured reserve Thursday, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. With Evans now set to miss at least Tennessee's next three games, McNichols should be relatively unchallenged for the change-of-pace role behind bell cow Derrick Henry in the short term.
