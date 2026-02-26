The Jets have agreed to trade Johnson to the Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Johnson, a 2022 first-round pick, will reunite with new Tennessee head coach Robert Saleh. The talented pass rusher had a down year in terms of production in 2025, racking up 43 tackles (22 solo) including just 3.0 sacks across 14 regular-season appearances, but that can be partially explained by the fact that Johnson was working his way back from a right Achilles' tear suffered the year prior. He also had two pass breakups. Back in 2023, Johnson tallied 7.5 sacks while playing all 17 regular-season games. As the Jets have already exercised Johnson's fifth-year option, he will play out the 2026 campaign with the Titans on the final year of his rookie deal. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the trade will officially process at the start of the new league year March 11.