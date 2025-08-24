Jefferson rushed the ball eight times for 41 yards in Friday's 23-13 preseason win over the Vikings. He added one reception on one target for 11 yards.

Jefferson was the final Titans' back to enter Friday's game, though he did mix in with Jordan Mims throughout the second half. Jefferson was the more efficient back of the duo, with much of his yardage coming on a 29-yard attempt that he immediately followed up with an 11-yard reception. His usage suggests he has limited chance to make the roster heading into the regular season, though Jefferson did conclude the preseason impressively.