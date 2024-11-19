Baker tallied eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Vikings.

Baker got his first defensive snaps with the Titans on Sunday, and while he started the day in a rotational role at inside linebacker, he'll likely start alongside Kenneth Murray moving forward after Jack Gibbens suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Across six regular-season games between the Seahawks and Titans, Baker has logged 45 tackles (25 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.