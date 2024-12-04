Share Video

Link copied!

Baker logged six tackles (two solo) during the Titans' loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

Baker has now racked up at least five tackles in six of his eight outings this season. The 2018 third-round pick has recorded 17 tackles (nine solo) so far this campaign and will look to add to those numbers during the team's Week 14 matchup versus the Jaguars.

More News