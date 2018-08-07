Titans' Jerome Cunningham: Signs deal with Titans
Cunningham inked a contract with the Titans on Tuesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Cunningham replaces Phillip Supernaw at the tight end position on Tennessee's 90-man roster and shouldn't have too much trouble getting up to speed after spending much of last season on the team's practice squad. However, he likely faces an uphill battle once again to secure a 53-man roster spot.
