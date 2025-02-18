Jackson appeared in 12 regular-season games in 2024, catching one ball (on three targets) for eight yards, while totaling 627 return yards on punt and kick duties.

Jackson was never able to secure a significant role on offense during his rookie campaign after being selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he did lockdown the role of Tennessee's punt and kick return man for the majority of the season. However, the Tulane product finished the season as a healthy inactive for their final five games, leaving his role with the squad in 2025 up in the air.